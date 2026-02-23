Kevin Yu betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu finished tied for ninth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving on that showing at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Yu's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|71-70-72-73
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-69-63-72
|-13
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|69-68-73-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|71-67-69-69
|-4
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Yu has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged -1.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.113
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.660
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|126
|-0.258
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.756
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.788
|-1.100
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a -0.660 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.82, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
- Yu currently has 6 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
