PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu finished tied for ninth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving on that showing at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Yu's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T966-67-70-69-12

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Yu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7071-70-72-73-25.625
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-72-7--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-69-63-72-13--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2069-68-73-66-8--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1167-71-68-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3271-67-69-69-4--

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Yu has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has averaged -1.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.113-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.660-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green126-0.258-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.756-0.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.788-1.100

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a -0.660 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 70.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.82, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
    • Yu currently has 6 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 147th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW