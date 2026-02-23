Chris Kirk betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 23, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2023 with a score of 14-under and finished tied for 56th in his most recent appearance in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Kirk's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|66-71-69-72
|-6
|2024
|T28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|2023
|1
|69-62-66-69
|-14
|2022
|T7
|65-68-71-73
|-3
|2021
|T25
|68-71-67-72
|-2
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 14-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|69-69-70-72
|-8
|11.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-69
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T41
|70-64-68-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|68-67-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|66-65-67-68
|-14
|100
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|64-67-70-67
|-16
|52
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|64
|67-68-79-72
|+2
|4.2
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Kirk has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.799 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.315
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.766
|0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.590
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.332
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.472
|0.007
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.315 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sported a 0.766 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 74.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk delivered a -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 114th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kirk earned 12 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranked him 128th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.63% ranked 60th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
