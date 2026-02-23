Chad Ramey betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament, shooting 4-under in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Ramey's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|2024
|T35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2022
|MC
|75-77
|+12
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 35th at 8-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|71-67-72-70
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|74-67-69-68
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-73-63-72
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|69-70-77-65
|+1
|2.850
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T62
|66-68-69-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|64-65-67-65
|-27
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|69-72-73-67
|-7
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|-0.025
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.766
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.408
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.813
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.386
|-0.276
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.766 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
- Ramey has earned 52 FedExCup Regular Season points (90th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.