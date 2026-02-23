PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament, shooting 4-under in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Ramey's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC69-69-4
    2024T3564-72-70-70-8
    2023MC70-72+2
    2022MC75-77+12

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 35th at 8-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4871-67-72-70-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2274-67-69-68-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6367-73-63-72-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7169-70-77-65+12.850
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6266-68-69-69-10--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT264-65-67-65-27--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3368-71-66-69-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-66-3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3069-72-73-67-7--

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 27-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.588 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee84-0.0250.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.766-0.588
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.408-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.8130.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.386-0.276

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.025 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.766 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.813 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 23.26% of the time.
    • Ramey has earned 52 FedExCup Regular Season points (90th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

