Vince Whaley betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley finished tied for 32nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Whaley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T32
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|2022
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|2021
|T36
|73-67-68-73
|+1
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|63-77-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-66-74-68
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|64-69-68-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T60
|72-69-76-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.281 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.638
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.613
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.145
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.727
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.669
|-0.323
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.638 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.613 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
