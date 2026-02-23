PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley finished tied for 32nd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Whaley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3269-67-67-71-10
    2022MC75-70+5
    2021T3673-67-68-73+1

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC63-77-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-66-74-68-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT368-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1764-69-68-68-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3768-70-70-67-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6072-69-76-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT367-67-68-67-19--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.281 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.638-0.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.613-0.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.1450.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.7270.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.669-0.323

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.638 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.613 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.727 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

