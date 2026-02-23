Rico Hoey betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey finished tied for 25th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Rico Hoey's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|66-69-68-70
|-11
|2024
|T56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Rico Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|74-66-74-71
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|71-69-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-70-73-76
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|62-70-67-65
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|72-68-69-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|2
|68-68-63-67
|-18
|--
Rico Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged -0.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rico Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.167
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.099
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.504
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.653
|-0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.891
|-0.541
Rico Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey has a 0.099 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 67.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.84, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 51 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 91st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
