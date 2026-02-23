Rico Hoey betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Hoey has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.

Hoey has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.