4H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey finished tied for 25th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Rico Hoey's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2566-69-68-70-11
    2024T5669-66-72-73-4

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Rico Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6774-66-74-71-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2471-69-70-66-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-70-73-76+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77+5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-67-70-47.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT762-70-67-65-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2272-68-69-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2169-66-67-68-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship268-68-63-67-18--

    Rico Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.506 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged -0.541 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rico Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1670.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.0990.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.504-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.653-0.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.891-0.541

    Rico Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey has a 0.099 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 67.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.84, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 19.88% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 51 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 91st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

