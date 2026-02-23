Sami Valimaki betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki finished tied for 48th at seven-under par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Valimaki's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T48
|63-72-73-69
|-7
|2024
|MC
|75-67
|E
At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-70-71-68
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-70
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|1
|66-62-65-66
|-23
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|61-67-69-64
|-27
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|72-76-76-67
|+7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.265
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.060
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.255
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.174
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.105
|0.086
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.265 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a -0.060 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 68.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
