4H AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki finished tied for 48th at seven-under par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set on improving his performance at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    Valimaki's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4863-72-73-69-7
    2024MC75-67E

    At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-70-71-68-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3467-71-69-69-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-68-73-68-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-70-70-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic166-62-65-66-23--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-67-73-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT261-67-69-64-27--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7272-76-76-67+7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.049 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Valimaki has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.265-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.060-0.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.2550.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1740.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1050.086

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.265 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki sported a -0.060 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 68.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki delivered a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 23.53% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

