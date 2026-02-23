David Lipsky betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
David Lipsky of the United States prepares to play a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
David Lipsky missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches last year after shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Lipsky's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|2024
|T41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|2022
|T55
|68-71-74-72
|+5
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 41st at 7-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|71-65-70-71
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|65-71-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T52
|73-72-72-66
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-67-66-73
|-4
|9.045
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 11-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.396
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.848
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.096
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.935
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.483
|0.378
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.396 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.848 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a 0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks first by breaking par 34.03% of the time.
- Lipsky has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
