4H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States prepares to play a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches last year after shooting 4-under. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC67-71-4
    2024T4168-71-66-72-7
    2022T5568-71-74-72+5

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 41st at 7-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1871-65-70-71-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3365-71-70-68-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5273-72-72-66-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-65-71-72-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-67-66-73-49.045

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 11-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.396-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.8480.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0960.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.9350.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.4830.378

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.396 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.848 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a 71.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a 0.935 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranks first by breaking par 34.03% of the time.
    • Lipsky has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

