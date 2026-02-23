Sam Ryder betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Sam Ryder plays a shot from the 9th tee during the second round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder finished tied for 48th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Ryder's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T48
|64-72-71-70
|-7
|2024
|T21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|2022
|T9
|71-68-69-70
|-2
|2021
|T8
|69-63-72-71
|-5
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Ryder's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 5-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-72-72-73
|-3
|4.9
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|25.3
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|70-65-67-68
|-12
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-66-67-76
|-6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|68-71-71-66
|-8
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|65-73-71-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-82
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|66-69-69-66
|-10
|44.0
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
- Ryder has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.758 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has averaged 0.543 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.461
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|1.094
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|168
|-0.694
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|1.344
|0.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|1.283
|0.543
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.461 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sported a 1.094 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Ryder delivered a -0.694 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 168th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Ryder delivered a 1.344 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.38, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 28.47% of the time.
- Ryder has earned 30 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.