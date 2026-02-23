Sam Ryder betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Ryder has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.

Ryder has an average of -0.393 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.758 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.