PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Doug Ghim of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim finished tied for 11th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Ghim's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1168-63-68-72-13
    2024T1668-72-67-66-11
    2022MC68-77+5
    2021MC72-73+5

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-69-72-73-34.9
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-68-70-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5569-65-74-69-35.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT760-71-67-66-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship1373-63-72-70-6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-68-69-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6368-70-72-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-67-69-76-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2671-71-68-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.5420.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.767-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.3320.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.2460.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3540.702

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sports a -0.767 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
    • Ghim ranks 98th with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.65% and has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Andrew Putnam betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Seamus Power betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW