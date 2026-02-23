Doug Ghim betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Ghim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.

Ghim has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.