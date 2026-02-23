Doug Ghim betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Doug Ghim of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 29, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim finished tied for 11th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Ghim's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|68-63-68-72
|-13
|2024
|T16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|2022
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|2021
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|4.9
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|69-65-74-69
|-3
|5.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|60-71-67-66
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|73-63-72-70
|-6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|68-70-72-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-67-69-76
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.369 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.702 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.542
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.767
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.332
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.246
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.354
|0.702
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.542 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sports a -0.767 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a 0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 23.74% of the time.
- Ghim ranks 98th with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.65% and has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.