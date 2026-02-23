PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)



    Kris Ventura finished tied for 56th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Ventura's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5667-70-67-74-6
    2021MC73-71+4

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2266-70-70-72-1037.3
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-67-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3465-69-73-61-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3468-73-68-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2764-69-70-68-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1169-70-64-67-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2171-67-67-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC66-72-4--

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged 0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0270.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.926-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.143-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting11.9010.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.8600.418

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.926 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura delivered a 1.901 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.29, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
    • Ventura has earned 37 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

