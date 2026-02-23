Kris Ventura betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 31, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura finished tied for 56th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Ventura's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T56
|67-70-67-74
|-6
|2021
|MC
|73-71
|+4
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|66-70-70-72
|-10
|37.3
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|65-69-73-61
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|68-73-68-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|64-69-70-68
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|69-70-64-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|71-67-67-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.418 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.027
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.926
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.143
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|1.901
|0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.860
|0.418
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.6 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.926 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura delivered a 1.901 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.29, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 25.40% of the time.
- Ventura has earned 37 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
