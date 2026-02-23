PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 16, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    John VanDerLaan has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • VanDerLaan has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    VanDerLaan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-72-70-72-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-70-73-71-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-69-67-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC63-78+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4674-75-69-74+49.917
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT5068-65-70-67-148.500
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship162-71-67-67-17600.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-69-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronT1566-68-68-67-1546.000
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseT4366-74-66-73-510.714

    VanDerLaan's recent performances

    • VanDerLaan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has averaged -0.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.235-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0500.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.361-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.059-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.605-0.356

    VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

    • VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sports a 0.050 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 68.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, VanDerLaan has delivered a -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
    • VanDerLaan has earned 16 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

