5H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nicolai Højgaard finished tied for 18th at 12-under the last time he competed in this event in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1868-68-67-69-12
    2022MC76-72+8

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-70-65-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-67-72-69-1037.300
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1468-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5572-65-69-71-35.600
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-69-69-69-8100.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT468-69-67-64-12122.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2469-65-67-71-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4172-69-77-68+219.125

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Højgaard has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 3rd with a score of 15-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.877 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.8740.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.7310.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.036-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.577-0.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Total32.2180.877

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard leads TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.874, while his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Højgaard sports a 0.731 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 6.94%.
    • Højgaard has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 41st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

