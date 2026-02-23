Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Nicolai Højgaard finished tied for 18th at 12-under the last time he competed in this event in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Højgaard's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|2022
|MC
|76-72
|+8
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-70-65-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-67-72-69
|-10
|37.300
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|100.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|122.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|69-65-67-71
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|72-69-77-68
|+2
|19.125
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- Højgaard has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 3rd with a score of 15-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.877 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.874
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.731
|0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.036
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.577
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|2.218
|0.877
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard leads TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.874, while his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Højgaard sports a 0.731 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first in Bogey Avoidance at 6.94%.
- Højgaard has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 41st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.