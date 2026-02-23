Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

Højgaard has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 3rd with a score of 15-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.