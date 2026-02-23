PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

John Parry betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Parry of England plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    John Parry has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Parry at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Parry's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Parry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3569-66-68-75-618.5
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-71-71-73-611
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-67-70-145.2
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1964-68-69-71-843
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1672-71-67-67-7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5571-68-68-73E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-74+8--

    Parry's recent performances

    • Parry has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 7-under.
    • Parry has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has averaged 0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.138-0.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2720.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.134-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.5300.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.5300.345

    Parry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.272 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 75.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Parry delivered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Parry has earned 78 FedExCup Regular Season points (65th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.81% (40th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

