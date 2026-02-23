John Parry betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
John Parry of England plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
John Parry has not competed in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the last five years. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Parry's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|69-66-68-75
|-6
|18.5
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-71-71-73
|-6
|11
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-67-70
|-14
|5.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|64-68-69-71
|-8
|43
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|72-71-67-67
|-7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|71-68-68-73
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 7-under.
- Parry has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged 0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.138
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.272
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.134
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.530
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.530
|0.345
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.272 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 75.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry delivered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 76th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Parry has earned 78 FedExCup Regular Season points (65th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.81% (40th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
