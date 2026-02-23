PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Will Zalatoris betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Will Zalatoris of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Will Zalatoris will compete at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Zalatoris's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Zalatoris's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-75-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1865-70-70-64-1944
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5466-75-68-71E9.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5472-73-64-72-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-78+8--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-69-73-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3070-66-78-71-335
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2275-72-72-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2474-73-71-68-238.071

    Zalatoris's recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
    • Zalatoris has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.5080.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.6020.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2980.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting89-0.019-0.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.388-0.384

    Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.508 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Zalatoris sports a 0.602 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
    • Zalatoris ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.388 average this season and has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

