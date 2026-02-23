Will Zalatoris betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Will Zalatoris of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of The American Express 2026 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 24, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Will Zalatoris will compete at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Zalatoris's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Zalatoris's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|65-70-70-64
|-19
|44
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|66-75-68-71
|E
|9.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|72-73-64-72
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-69-73-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T30
|70-66-78-71
|-3
|35
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|75-72-72-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|74-73-71-68
|-2
|38.071
Zalatoris's recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.169 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has averaged -0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.508
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.602
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.298
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|-0.019
|-0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.388
|-0.384
Zalatoris's advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.508 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Zalatoris sports a 0.602 mark that ranks 25th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 71.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Zalatoris has delivered a -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 28.70% of the time.
- Zalatoris ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Total with a 1.388 average this season and has earned 44 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
