Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Marcelo Rozo missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches when he last competed in 2021, shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Rozo's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|77-69
|+6
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Rozo's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|66-75-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 65th with a score of even par.
- Rozo has an average of -0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -1.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.514
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.030
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.047
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-2.135
|-1.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-2.572
|-1.371
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.514 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.5 yards ranks 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a 0.030 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -2.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.45, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 19.70% of the time.
- Rozo has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points (153rd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 21.21% that ranks 164th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.