PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith returns as defending champion to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after winning last year's tournament at 19-under. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to successfully defend his title.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Highsmith's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025165-72-64-64-19
    2024MC70-78+6

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7574-71-73-72+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5470-70-70-71-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-79+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-71-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-73-69-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6976-70-72-72+6--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 3-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.456 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -1.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.373-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.162-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.552-0.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.402-0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-1.489-1.226

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.373 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.162 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 65.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
    • Highsmith has earned 14 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Brice Garnett betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Luke Clanton betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Feb 23, 2026

    Seamus Power betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Genesis Invitational

    1

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    -18

    1

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    +1

    T2

    Kurt Kitayama
    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    -17

    T2

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    -17

    T2

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    -16

    4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -8

    5

    Aldrich Potgieter
    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    5

    RSA
    A. Potgieter
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    -13

    6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW