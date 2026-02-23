Joe Highsmith betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith returns as defending champion to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after winning last year's tournament at 19-under. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to successfully defend his title.
Highsmith's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|65-72-64-64
|-19
|2024
|MC
|70-78
|+6
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 19-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|74-71-73-72
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-71
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-73-69
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|76-70-72-72
|+6
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 3-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.456 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -1.226 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.373
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.162
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.552
|-0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.402
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-1.489
|-1.226
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.373 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.162 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 65.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 14 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
