Luke Clanton betting profile: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Luke Clanton looks on while playing the ninth hole prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 13, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton finished tied for 18th at 12-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Clanton's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|67-66-70-69
|-12
At the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-68-68-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|71-65-70-74
|E
|3.300
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 11-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.084
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.508
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.143
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-1.848
|-0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-1.568
|-0.356
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.084 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a 0.508 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -1.848 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a Putts Per Round average of 31.60, and he ranks 102nd by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.