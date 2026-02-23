Rafael Campos betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, most recently in 2025 with a score of 1-under. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to reverse his fortunes at this tournament.
Campos's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|2021
|MC
|70-75
|+5
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-70-69-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T62
|72-65-74-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
Campos's recent performances
- Campos's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 44th at The American Express, where he finished at 15-under.
- He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.267
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.136
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.547
|-0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.043
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.993
|-0.514
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.267 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.136 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- Campos has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points (132nd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.00% (104th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
