4H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 21, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, most recently in 2025 with a score of 1-under. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to reverse his fortunes at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Campos's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC68-73-1
    2021MC70-75+5

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Campos's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Campos's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-70+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-70-69-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6272-65-74-72-5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC78-69+3--

    Campos's recent performances

    • Campos's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 44th at The American Express, where he finished at 15-under.
    • He has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.321 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.267-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.1360.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.547-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.0430.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.993-0.514

    Campos's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.267 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.4 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sported a -0.136 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 22.78% of the time.
    • Campos has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points (132nd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.00% (104th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

