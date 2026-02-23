Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Blanchet's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at The American Express, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.

He has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged -0.668 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet has an average of -0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.