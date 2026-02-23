Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Chandler Blanchet of the United States hits an approach shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet will tee off at PGA National - Champion Course from Feb. 26-March 1 in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Blanchet has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at The American Express, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
- He has averaged -0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.668 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has an average of -0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.610 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.344
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.204
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.817
|-0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-1.565
|-0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-2.522
|-1.610
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.344 (128th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a 0.204 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -1.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 170th with a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
