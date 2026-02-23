PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Charley Hoffman finished tied for 25th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon that performance at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Hoffman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2565-69-71-68-11
    2023MC71-71+2

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-70E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6770-67-69-73-13.600
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT966-66-74-71-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Hoffman has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.819 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.349-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-1.214-0.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.3590.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-1.430-0.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-1.935-1.661

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.349 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -1.214 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -1.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.43, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 17.46% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

