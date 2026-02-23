Charley Hoffman betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Charley Hoffman of the United States chips on the ninth green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2025 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 05, 2025 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman finished tied for 25th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon that performance at the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Hoffman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|65-69-71-68
|-11
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-70
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|67
|70-67-69-73
|-1
|3.600
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|66-66-74-71
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.819 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.349
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-1.214
|-0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.359
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-1.430
|-0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-1.935
|-1.661
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.349 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -1.214 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 65.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -1.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.43, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 17.46% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
