Nick Dunlap betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Nick Dunlap of the United States prepares to play a shot from the trees on the fifth hole during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap finished tied for 53rd at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon his previous performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Dunlap's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of five-under.
- Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|65-68-77-68
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|61-67-71-65
|-24
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|73-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|68-69-68-64
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-1.693
|-0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.313
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.095
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.203
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-1.487
|-0.341
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.693 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.0 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.313 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Dunlap has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points (151st) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
