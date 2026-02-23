PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States prepares to play a shot from the trees on the fifth hole during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap of the United States prepares to play a shot from the trees on the fifth hole during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap finished tied for 53rd at five-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National - Champion Course Feb. 26-March 1 looking to improve upon his previous performance in the 2026 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Dunlap's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5367-70-71-71-5

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of five-under.
    • Joe Highsmith won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 19-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77-74+7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6165-68-77-68-24.400
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT861-67-71-65-24--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC66-76E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4473-67-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-70+2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1168-69-68-64-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-75+1--

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -0.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-1.693-0.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3130.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0950.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.203-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-1.487-0.341

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.693 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.0 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.313 mark that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 142nd by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Dunlap has earned four FedExCup Regular Season points (151st) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

