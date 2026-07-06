2026 Genesis Scottish Open preview: Betting odds and stats
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A view of hole 18 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, SCO.
The PGA TOUR heads to North Berwick, Scotland this week for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: July 9-12, 2026
- Location: North Berwick, Scotland
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Par: 70 7,282 yards
- Purse: $9.0 million
- Previous winner: Chris Gotterup
Betting profiles for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open
- Ludvig Åberg Click here for player betting preview.
- Marcus Armitage Click here for player betting preview.
- Angel Ayora Click here for player betting preview.
- Zach Bauchou Click here for player betting preview.
- Dan Bradbury Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Brennan Click here for player betting preview.
- Dan Brown Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Campbell Click here for player betting preview.
- Laurie Canter Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Cantlay Click here for player betting preview.
- Ricky Castillo Click here for player betting preview.
- Bud Cauley Click here for player betting preview.
- Eugenio Chacarra Click here for player betting preview.
- Seungbin Choi Click here for player betting preview.
- Wyndham Clark Click here for player betting preview.
- Eric Cole Click here for player betting preview.
- Corey Conners Click here for player betting preview.
- Pierceson Coody Click here for player betting preview.
- Martin Couvra Click here for player betting preview.
- Cam Davis Click here for player betting preview.
- Alejandro Del Rey Click here for player betting preview.
- Hennie Du Plessis Click here for player betting preview.
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart Click here for player betting preview.
- Nico Echavarria Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Eckroat Click here for player betting preview.
- Nacho Elvira Click here for player betting preview.
- Harris English Click here for player betting preview.
- Ewen Ferguson Click here for player betting preview.
- Tony Finau Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Fitzpatrick Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Fitzpatrick Click here for player betting preview.
- Tommy Fleetwood Click here for player betting preview.
- Grant Forrest Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Fox Click here for player betting preview.
- Dylan Frittelli Click here for player betting preview.
- Brice Garnett Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Gerard Click here for player betting preview.
- Doug Ghim Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Gotterup Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Greyserman Click here for player betting preview.
- Julien Guerrier Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Gumberg Click here for player betting preview.
- Harry Hall Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Harman Click here for player betting preview.
- Padraig Harrington Click here for player betting preview.
- Tyrrell Hatton Click here for player betting preview.
- Angel Hidalgo Click here for player betting preview.
- Joe Highsmith Click here for player betting preview.
- Calum Hill Click here for player betting preview.
- Daniel Hillier Click here for player betting preview.
- Rico Hoey Click here for player betting preview.
- Charley Hoffman Click here for player betting preview.
- Nicolai Højgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Rasmus Højgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Billy Horschel Click here for player betting preview.
- Rikuya Hoshino Click here for player betting preview.
- Viktor Hovland Click here for player betting preview.
- Mark Hubbard Click here for player betting preview.
- Sungjae Im Click here for player betting preview.
- Scott Jamieson Click here for player betting preview.
- Casey Jarvis Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryggs Johnston Click here for player betting preview.
- Kota Kaneko Click here for player betting preview.
- Yuto Katsuragawa Click here for player betting preview.
- Johnny Keefer Click here for player betting preview.
- Baekjun Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Si Woo Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Kirk Click here for player betting preview.
- Kurt Kitayama Click here for player betting preview.
- Jake Knapp Click here for player betting preview.
- Brooks Koepka Click here for player betting preview.
- Jacques Kruyswijk Click here for player betting preview.
- Frederic LaCroix Click here for player betting preview.
- Joakim Lagergren Click here for player betting preview.
- Pablo Larrazabal Click here for player betting preview.
- Thriston Lawrence Click here for player betting preview.
- Junghwan Lee Click here for player betting preview.
- Min Woo Lee Click here for player betting preview.
- Haotong Li Click here for player betting preview.
- Mikael Lindberg Click here for player betting preview.
- Oliver Lindell Click here for player betting preview.
- Shane Lowry Click here for player betting preview.
- Joost Luiten Click here for player betting preview.
- Robert MacIntyre Click here for player betting preview.
- Matteo Manassero Click here for player betting preview.
- Richard Mansell Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt McCarty Click here for player betting preview.
- Max McGreevy Click here for player betting preview.
- Rory McIlroy Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom McKibbin Click here for player betting preview.
- Mac Meissner Click here for player betting preview.
- Adrian Meronk Click here for player betting preview.
- Guido Migliozzi Click here for player betting preview.
- Keith Mitchell Click here for player betting preview.
- Francesco Molinari Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Moore Click here for player betting preview.
- William Mouw Click here for player betting preview.
- Dylan Naidoo Click here for player betting preview.
- Keita Nakajima Click here for player betting preview.
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Noren Click here for player betting preview.
- Niklas Nørgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Shaun Norris Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Novak Click here for player betting preview.
- Taehoon Ok Click here for player betting preview.
- Thorbjørn Olesen Click here for player betting preview.
- Adrian Otaegui Click here for player betting preview.
- John Parry Click here for player betting preview.
- Matthieu Pavon Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Pendrith Click here for player betting preview.
- Marco Penge Click here for player betting preview.
- Victor Perez Click here for player betting preview.
- Aldrich Potgieter Click here for player betting preview.
- Seamus Power Click here for player betting preview.
- Yurav Premlall Click here for player betting preview.
- David Puig Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Putnam Click here for player betting preview.
- Jon Rahm Click here for player betting preview.
- Aaron Rai Click here for player betting preview.
- David Ravetto Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Reed Click here for player betting preview.
- Kristoffer Reitan Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Riley Click here for player betting preview.
- Daniel Rodrigues Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Roy Click here for player betting preview.
- Antoine Rozner Click here for player betting preview.
- Adrien Saddier Click here for player betting preview.
- Jayden Schaper Click here for player betting preview.
- Xander Schauffele Click here for player betting preview.
- Scottie Scheffler Click here for player betting preview.
- Matti Schmid Click here for player betting preview.
- Freddy Schott Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Scott Click here for player betting preview.
- Marcel Siem Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Smalley Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Smith Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Smotherman Click here for player betting preview.
- Brandt Snedeker Click here for player betting preview.
- J.J. Spaun Click here for player betting preview.
- Richard Sterne Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Stevens Click here for player betting preview.
- Sepp Straka Click here for player betting preview.
- Ockie Strydom Click here for player betting preview.
- Andy Sullivan Click here for player betting preview.
- Jesper Svensson Click here for player betting preview.
- Connor Syme Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Taylor Click here for player betting preview.
- Sahith Theegala Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Thomas Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Thorbjornsen Click here for player betting preview.
- Darius Van Driel Click here for player betting preview.
- Erik van Rooyen Click here for player betting preview.
- Johannes Veerman Click here for player betting preview.
- Jhonattan Vegas Click here for player betting preview.
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Wallace Click here for player betting preview.
- Paul Waring Click here for player betting preview.
- Bernd Wiesberger Click here for player betting preview.
- Danny Willett Click here for player betting preview.
- Ashun Wu Click here for player betting preview.
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Yu Click here for player betting preview.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.