Eugenio Chacarra betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Eugenio Chacarra of Spain looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Chacarra missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open last year, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Chacarra's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-70
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Chacarra's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Chacarra's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|73-68-70-68
|-9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Chacarra's recent performances
- Chacarra's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chacarra has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chacarra's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.812
Chacarra's advanced stats and rankings
- Chacarra has hit 70.83% of greens in regulation this season.
- His driving distance averages 299.1 yards this season.
- Chacarra averages 28.75 putts per round this season.
- He has avoided bogeys 13.89% of the time this season.
- Chacarra has broken par 27.78% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chacarra as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.