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5H AGO

Eugenio Chacarra betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Eugenio Chacarra of Spain looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Eugenio Chacarra of Spain looks on following his second shot on the 10th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Chacarra missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open last year, shooting 2-over. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Chacarra at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Chacarra's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-70+2

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Chacarra's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Chacarra's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2173-68-70-68-9--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--

Chacarra's recent performances

  • Chacarra's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
  • He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Chacarra has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Chacarra's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.189
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.472
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.120
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.031
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.812

Chacarra's advanced stats and rankings

  • Chacarra has hit 70.83% of greens in regulation this season.
  • His driving distance averages 299.1 yards this season.
  • Chacarra averages 28.75 putts per round this season.
  • He has avoided bogeys 13.89% of the time this season.
  • Chacarra has broken par 27.78% of the time this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Chacarra as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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