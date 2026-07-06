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7H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia reacts to his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia reacts to his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

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Min Woo Lee returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12, 2026. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 73rd at 2-over.

Latest odds for Lee at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Lee's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20247367-70-70-75+2
2023T3568-69-69-70-4
2022MC77-74+11

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished 73rd after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 4-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Lee's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-73-69-66-47.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-71-71-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1472-69-72-64-790.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1870-72-71-68-755.600
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6070-70-67-74-37.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC78-77+11--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT368-63-67-67-15162.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3272-70-70-74-226.100

Lee's recent performances

  • Lee has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Lee has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.779 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lee has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5160.480
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1360.134
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2340.087
Average Strokes Gained: Putting87-0.039-0.779
Average Strokes Gained: Total190.847-0.078

Lee's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.136 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lee delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
  • Lee has earned 1,161 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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