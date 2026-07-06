Min Woo Lee betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Min Woo Lee of Australia reacts to his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
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Min Woo Lee returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12, 2026. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 73rd at 2-over.
Lee's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|73
|67-70-70-75
|+2
|2023
|T35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|2022
|MC
|77-74
|+11
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished 73rd after posting a score of 2-over.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 4-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-73-69-66
|-4
|7.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-64
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|70-70-67-74
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|68-63-67-67
|-15
|162.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|72-70-70-74
|-2
|26.100
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.480 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.779 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.516
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.136
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.234
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.039
|-0.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.847
|-0.078
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.2 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.136 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 19th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
- Lee has earned 1,161 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.