Running with Rick: Expect another big week from Rory McIlroy at The Renaissance Club

However, his last three Genesis Scottish Open starts are even better. He’s garnered a win, a T2 and a T4 while piling up over three strokes per round in the process. As McIlroy prepares for this week, he won’t have to do much work with his driver, which is about as dialed in as one could hope. He’s gained multiple strokes off the tee in eight straight events, which has helped produce a runner-up finish at The Genesis Invitational, a win at the Masters and a T7 at the PGA Championship.