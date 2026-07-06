Julien Guerrier betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Players in This Article
Julien Guerrier missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament takes place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 9-12, 2026.
Guerrier's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-66
|E
|2024
|T70
|69-68-69-73
|-1
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+9
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Guerrier's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Guerrier's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 70th at 1-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Guerrier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
Guerrier's recent performances
- Guerrier has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of even par.
- Guerrier has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Guerrier has averaged -0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Guerrier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.474
Guerrier's advanced stats and rankings
- Guerrier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.485 over the same period.
- Around the greens, Guerrier delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts. On the greens, he posted a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Guerrier as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.