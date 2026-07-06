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7H AGO

Julien Guerrier betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Julien Guerrier missed the cut at even par in his most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament takes place at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland from July 9-12, 2026.

Latest odds for Guerrier at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Guerrier's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-66E
2024T7069-68-69-73-1
2022MC74-75+9

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Guerrier's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Guerrier's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 70th at 1-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Guerrier's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-66E--

Guerrier's recent performances

  • Guerrier has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut with a score of even par.
  • Guerrier has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Guerrier has averaged -0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Guerrier's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.081
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.485
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.178
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.106
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.474

Guerrier's advanced stats and rankings

  • Guerrier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.485 over the same period.
  • Around the greens, Guerrier delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five starts. On the greens, he posted a 0.106 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Guerrier as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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