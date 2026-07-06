Brian Campbell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Brian Campbell returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026. Campbell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Campbell's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-70
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T47
|68-63-72-69
|-8
|13.938
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|82
|72-72-82-72
|+18
|3.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|72-72-71-70
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|70-73-72-70
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|68-72-74-73
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|44.000
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -1.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.815
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.531
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.252
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.094
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-1.692
|-1.227
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.815 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.531 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 58.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 17.39% of the time.
- Campbell has earned 97 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.