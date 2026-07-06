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7H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Brian Campbell returns to the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off at The Renaissance Club from July 9-12, 2026. Campbell looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Campbell at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Campbell's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-70+5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Campbell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT4768-63-72-69-813.938
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 17, 2026PGA Championship8272-72-82-72+183.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5272-72-71-70+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4970-73-72-70-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7768-72-74-73+33.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2471-73-69-73-244.000

Campbell's recent performances

  • Campbell had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
  • Campbell has an average of -0.492 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campbell has averaged -1.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.815-0.492
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.531-0.331
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.252-0.062
Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.094-0.344
Average Strokes Gained: Total149-1.692-1.227

Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.815 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.531 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 58.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 17.39% of the time.
  • Campbell has earned 97 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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