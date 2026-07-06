Brian Campbell betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.815 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.9 yards ranked 150th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.531 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 58.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campbell delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 17.39% of the time.