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7H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

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Kevin Yu returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, set for July 9-12, after finishing tied for 34th at four-under in 2025. He'll look to improve on that performance after missing the cut in his two previous appearances at this tournament.

Latest odds for Yu at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Yu's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3467-67-69-73-4
2024MC73-69+2
2023MC72-70+2

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of four-under.
  • Yu's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 34th at four-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1566-72-66-66-1450.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-66-69-68-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-70-72-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5370-68-73-69-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open769-70-66-69-1490.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3073-68-68-73-222.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--

Yu's recent performances

  • Yu has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
  • Yu has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged 0.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2740.579
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0480.286
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green84-0.017-0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.3490.003
Average Strokes Gained: Total94-0.0440.706

Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.048 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 24.29% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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