Kevin Yu betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
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Kevin Yu returns to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open, set for July 9-12, after finishing tied for 34th at four-under in 2025. He'll look to improve on that performance after missing the cut in his two previous appearances at this tournament.
Yu's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|67-67-69-73
|-4
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of four-under.
- Yu's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 34th at four-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|50.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-66-69-68
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-70-72-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|70-68-73-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|69-70-66-69
|-14
|90.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|73-68-68-73
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.579 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.274
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.048
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|-0.017
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.349
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.044
|0.706
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.274 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a 0.048 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 24.29% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.