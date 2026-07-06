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5H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

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Kevin Roy will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. This tournament features a $9 million purse and will be played on the 7,282-yard, par-70 course in North Berwick, Scotland.

Latest odds for Roy at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • This is Roy's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7170-64-72-77+32.850
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7467-70-73-76+62.550
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-71+4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-66-65-69-1692.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3067-68-74-72-724.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6567-71-73-69E3.800
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship7372-69-73-74+42.700

Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
  • Roy has an average of -0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged -1.943 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.003-0.510
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.469-0.639
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green420.167-0.181
Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.180-0.613
Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.119-1.943

Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy has a -0.469 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.
  • Roy has earned 286 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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