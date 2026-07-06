Kevin Roy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Kevin Roy of the United States reacts after his shot plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
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Kevin Roy will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. This tournament features a $9 million purse and will be played on the 7,282-yard, par-70 course in North Berwick, Scotland.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Roy's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|70-64-72-77
|+3
|2.850
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|67-70-73-76
|+6
|2.550
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|67-68-74-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|67-71-73-69
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|73
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.700
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Roy has an average of -0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged -1.943 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.003
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.469
|-0.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.167
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.180
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.119
|-1.943
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy has a -0.469 mark that ranks 135th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.
- Roy has earned 286 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.