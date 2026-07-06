Kevin Roy betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Roy has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Roy has an average of -0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.