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Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays a shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Ludvig Ãberg of Sweden plays a shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Åberg finished tied for eighth at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Åberg at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Åberg's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T867-65-71-68-9
2024T464-64-65-73-14
2023MC71-68-1

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Åberg's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-67-69-68-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1769-72-76-66+365.000
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3971-78-69-75+521.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1766-68-69-71-647.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT472-66-68-69-5300.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT869-69-70-66-10187.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT463-70-68-70-13300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2174-70-69-72-353.000
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT567-67-69-70-15105.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT569-63-71-76-9275.000

Åberg's recent performances

  • Åberg has finished in the top five four times and top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
  • Åberg has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Åberg has averaged 0.878 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4560.496
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5620.493
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.144-0.173
Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1560.062
Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3170.878

Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

  • Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.456 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.562 mark that ranked 11th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 25.10% of the time.
  • Åberg has earned 1,773 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking eighth on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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