Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Åberg has finished in the top five four times and top 10 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.

Åberg has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.