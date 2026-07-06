Matteo Manassero betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Manassero has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.

Manassero has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.