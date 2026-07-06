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7H AGO

Matteo Manassero betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Matteo Manassero missed the cut at last year's Genesis Scottish Open after shooting 4-over. He'll return to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland July 9-12 looking to improve on that performance.

Latest odds for Manassero at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Manassero's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-73+4
2024T1567-63-68-70-12

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Manassero's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Manassero's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Manassero's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6172-70-74-74+6--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT667-65-64-69-1591.667
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6167-71-74-72E2.862
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4566-71-70-67-1010.500
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-71-65-67-2230.292

Manassero's recent performances

  • Manassero has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
  • Manassero has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Manassero has averaged -0.560 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.657
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.314
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.396
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.560

Manassero's advanced stats and rankings

  • Manassero has averaged -0.657 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.180 over his last five starts.
  • Around the greens, Manassero has posted a 0.314 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Manassero has delivered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five starts.

All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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