Matteo Manassero betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Matteo Manassero missed the cut at last year's Genesis Scottish Open after shooting 4-over. He'll return to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland July 9-12 looking to improve on that performance.
Manassero's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|2024
|T15
|67-63-68-70
|-12
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Manassero's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Manassero's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Manassero's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|72-70-74-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|67-65-64-69
|-15
|91.667
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|67-71-74-72
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T45
|66-71-70-67
|-10
|10.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
Manassero's recent performances
- Manassero has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Manassero has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero has averaged -0.560 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.560
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
- Manassero has averaged -0.657 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.180 over his last five starts.
- Around the greens, Manassero has posted a 0.314 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Manassero has delivered a -0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.