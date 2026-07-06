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6H AGO

Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 27, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood of England plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 27, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Tommy Fleetwood returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th at 4-under in 2025. The tournament offers a $9 million purse with Chris Gotterup defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.

Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Fleetwood's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3470-67-71-68-4
2024T3465-69-66-71-9
2023T670-66-63-72-9
2022T473-69-67-67-4

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 4-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Fleetwood's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-64-70-65-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1170-71-70-71+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1167-65-67-70-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT467-73-70-68-10312.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT567-67-70-69-11266.667
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2370-70-75-67-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5276-67-69-67-511.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-68-73-76E27.600
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1067-70-71-69-1167.500

Fleetwood's recent performances

  • Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
  • Fleetwood has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fleetwood has averaged 1.830 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4480.612
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2530.173
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5200.525
Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1550.521
Average Strokes Gained: Total31.3771.830

Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.448 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.43% of the time.
  • Fleetwood has earned 1,677 FedExCup Regular Season points (11th) and posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.377 (third) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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