Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.

Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.

Fleetwood has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.