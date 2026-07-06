Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Tommy Fleetwood of England plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 27, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Tommy Fleetwood returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 34th at 4-under in 2025. The tournament offers a $9 million purse with Chris Gotterup defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|2024
|T34
|65-69-66-71
|-9
|2023
|T6
|70-66-63-72
|-9
|2022
|T4
|73-69-67-67
|-4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Fleetwood's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fourth at 4-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-64-70-65
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|70-71-70-71
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|67-65-67-70
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T4
|67-73-70-68
|-10
|312.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|67-67-70-69
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-70-75-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|76-67-69-67
|-5
|11.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-68-73-76
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|67-70-71-69
|-11
|67.500
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Fleetwood has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.612 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 1.830 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.448
|0.612
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.253
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.520
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.155
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.377
|1.830
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.448 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 56th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 49th by breaking par 22.43% of the time.
- Fleetwood has earned 1,677 FedExCup Regular Season points (11th) and posted a Strokes Gained: Total average of 1.377 (third) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.