Adrian Meronk betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Adrian Meronk of Poland lines up a putt on the 18th green on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Adrian Meronk returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open, where he has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances. He'll look to break through at the North Berwick venue after struggling in 2022 and 2023.
Meronk's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|2022
|MC
|73-76
|+9
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Meronk's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Meronk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.990
Meronk's advanced stats and rankings
- Meronk has averaged 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.422 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his last five starts.
- Meronk has posted -0.414 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts, contributing to an overall -0.990 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meronk as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.