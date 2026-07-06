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7H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Pierceson Coody will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup returns as the defending champion after winning at 15-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Coody at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • This is Coody's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Coody's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3969-68-67-70-1014.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2372-71-71-71+543.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-76+10--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2271-67-68-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-65-69-67-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-70-71-66-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-70-70-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-65-73-957.556
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenW/D70E--

Coody's recent performances

  • Coody has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
  • Coody has an average of 0.406 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Coody has averaged 0.658 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4190.406
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.112-0.126
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.359-0.347
Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2360.725
Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4080.658

Coody's advanced stats and rankings

  • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.419 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a 0.112 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.02% of the time.
  • Coody has earned 708 FedExCup Regular Season points (52nd) this season and ranks 84th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.64%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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