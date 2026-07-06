Pierceson Coody betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.419 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards ranks 11th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a 0.112 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 67.61% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 24.02% of the time.