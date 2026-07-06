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Harris English betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Harris English of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Harris English finished tied for 22nd at -5 at The Renaissance Club last year and will return to North Berwick, Scotland July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Latest odds for English at the Genesis Scottish Open.

English's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2272-65-66-72-5
2024T3468-68-70-65-9
2022T4271-71-71-70+3

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In English's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

English's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3866-66-70-68-1019.917
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1771-76-69-69-367.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1871-67-71-70-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2468-69-73-70-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-72-69-19.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT464-68-70-69-13300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3073-71-71-72-135.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2171-66-68-67-837.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--

English's recent performances

  • English has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • English has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • English has averaged 0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

English's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2750.073
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.210-0.130
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0420.122
Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.5810.714
Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6890.778

English's advanced stats and rankings

  • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.275 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.210 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, English delivered a 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 23.98% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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