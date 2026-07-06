Harris English betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Harris English of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Harris English finished tied for 22nd at -5 at The Renaissance Club last year and will return to North Berwick, Scotland July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
English's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|72-65-66-72
|-5
|2024
|T34
|68-68-70-65
|-9
|2022
|T42
|71-71-71-70
|+3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In English's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|66-66-70-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T17
|71-76-69-69
|-3
|67.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-72-69
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|64-68-70-69
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|73-71-71-72
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.778 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.275
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.210
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.042
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.581
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.689
|0.778
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.275 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.210 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 67.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 23.98% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.