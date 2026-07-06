Jake Knapp betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Jake Knapp of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Jake Knapp finished tied for 22nd at five-under in last year's Genesis Scottish Open. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Knapp's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of five-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|74-67-64-69
|-6
|9.292
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|71-75-69-71
|+2
|4.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|11
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|155.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-65-71-62
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-13
|275.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|66-70-70-67
|-15
|105.000
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Knapp has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged -0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.053
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.294
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|-0.022
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.698
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.024
|-0.231
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.7 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.294 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.42% of the time.
- Knapp has earned 938 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.