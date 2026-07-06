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6H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

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Jake Knapp finished tied for 22nd at five-under in last year's Genesis Scottish Open. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Knapp at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Knapp's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2264-69-68-74-5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of five-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Knapp's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5574-67-64-69-69.292
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-71+8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7471-75-69-71+24.500
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament1173-69-69-70-7155.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-65-71-62-1388.750
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275.000
Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.500
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485.000
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105.000

Knapp's recent performances

  • Knapp has finished in the top 10 five times and in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
  • Knapp has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Knapp has averaged -0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.053-0.298
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.2940.383
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green86-0.022-0.168
Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.698-0.149
Average Strokes Gained: Total131.024-0.231

Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

  • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.7 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.294 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 65.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.698 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.42% of the time.
  • Knapp has earned 938 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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