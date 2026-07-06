Martin Couvra betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Couvra has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.

Couvra has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.