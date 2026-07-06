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7H AGO

Martin Couvra betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Couvra of France tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Martin Couvra of France tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Martin Couvra finished 73rd at +4 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving his performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Couvra at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Couvra's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20257370-68-74-72+4

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Couvra's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished 73rd after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Couvra's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-64-68-23--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-74-72+4--

Couvra's recent performances

  • Couvra has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
  • Couvra has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Couvra has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Couvra's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.043
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.186
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.036
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.098
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.364

Couvra's advanced stats and rankings

  • Couvra has averaged -0.043 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Couvra has posted a -0.186 average in his last five starts.
  • On the greens, Couvra has delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Couvra as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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