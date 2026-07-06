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6H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Sahith Theegala finished tied for fourth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Theegala at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Theegala's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T466-65-66-69-14
2023MC71-69E

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Theegala's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5174-67-67-65-711.750
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1172-67-70-73+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4564-69-68-74-59.750
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3274-71-72-73+228.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6067-70-71-73+14.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6068-73-72-71+48.300
May 10, 2026Truist Championship6972-71-72-77+86.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3069-76-74-64-527.438
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-67-72-68-835.375

Theegala's recent performances

  • Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
  • Theegala has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Theegala has averaged 0.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.1310.031
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1490.095
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.3960.412
Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.052-0.186
Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4660.353

Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

  • Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.131 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.149 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.396 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Theegala has accumulated 868 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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