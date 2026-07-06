Sahith Theegala betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.131 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.149 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.396 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR.

On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.