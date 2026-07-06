Sahith Theegala betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Sahith Theegala finished tied for fourth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Theegala's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|E
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T51
|74-67-67-65
|-7
|11.750
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|72-67-70-73
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|9.750
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|74-71-72-73
|+2
|28.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|67-70-71-73
|+1
|4.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-71-72-77
|+8
|6.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|69-76-74-64
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-67-72-68
|-8
|35.375
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 2-over.
- Theegala has an average of 0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 0.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.131
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.149
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.396
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.052
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.466
|0.353
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.131 (105th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sported a 0.149 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.396 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Theegala delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Theegala has accumulated 868 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.