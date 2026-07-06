Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays a shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart has not competed in the Genesis Scottish Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with Chris Gotterup defending his title after shooting 15-under in 2025.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Dumont de Chassart's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|72-67-71-66
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T53
|71-71-77-70
|+9
|12.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|71-70-69-67
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-72-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|67-68-69-65
|-11
|62.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|69-71-67-74
|-3
|31.750
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.537 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.250
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.011
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.356
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.186
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.281
|-0.256
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.250 (125th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.011 mark that ranked 93rd on TOUR. He ranked 128th with a 63.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.24, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 21.89% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 107th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.