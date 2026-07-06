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5H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Taylor Moore returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, where he has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances. Moore looks to turn things around this year after missing the cut with scores of +4 in 2025 and +3 in 2024.

Latest odds for Moore at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Moore's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-73+4
2024MC75-68+3

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1462-69-69-66-1855.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1768-67-71-68-1029.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2065-68-64-68-2313.563
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3969-71-71-72-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-72-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5068-75-72-74+112.792

Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
  • Moore has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged 0.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4800.580
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.4360.074
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2260.249
Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.137-0.121
Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4070.781

Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.436 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
  • Moore has earned 379 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 82nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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