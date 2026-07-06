Taylor Moore betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
1 Min Read
Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Taylor Moore returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, where he has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances. Moore looks to turn things around this year after missing the cut with scores of +4 in 2025 and +3 in 2024.
Moore's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|2024
|MC
|75-68
|+3
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|67-70-66-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|55.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|29.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|65-68-64-68
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|69-71-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|68-75-72-74
|+1
|12.792
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.480
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.436
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.226
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.137
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.407
|0.781
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.1 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.436 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 133rd with a 63.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 44th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
- Moore has earned 379 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 82nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.