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7H AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Smith returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12, 2026. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 5-under.

Latest odds for Smith at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Smith's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2271-67-68-69-5
2024MC73-70+3
2023T1268-69-68-68-7
2022T2468-69-69-74E

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Smith's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Smith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Smith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1365-65-74-68-857.333
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-67-70-71-95.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-77+12--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5573-73-72-69-19.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-72-68-66-957.556
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-69-68-69-510.875
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship369-68-72-66-9190.000

Smith's recent performances

  • Smith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
  • Smith has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smith has averaged -0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4570.328
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3220.119
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.1520.063
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.441-0.944
Average Strokes Gained: Total690.187-0.433

Smith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.457 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.322 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
  • Smith has earned 444 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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