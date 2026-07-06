Jordan Smith betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Smith returns to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, for the Genesis Scottish Open, set to tee off July 9-12, 2026. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd at 5-under.
Smith's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|2023
|T12
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|2022
|T24
|68-69-69-74
|E
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Smith's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Smith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 7-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T13
|65-65-74-68
|-8
|57.333
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-67-70-71
|-9
|5.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|73-73-72-69
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-72-68-66
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|3
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|190.000
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.944 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged -0.433 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.457
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.322
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.152
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.441
|-0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.187
|-0.433
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.457 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sported a 0.322 mark that ranked 35th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 70.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivered a -0.441 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Smith has earned 444 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.