Yurav Premlall betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Yurav Premlall of South Africa celebrates his birdie putt on the first green on day four of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 10, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Yurav Premlall will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. This will mark his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Premlall's first time competing in the Genesis Scottish Open in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Premlall as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.