Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Dylan Frittelli missed the cut at last year's Genesis Scottish Open after posting a three-over total. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Frittelli's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2024
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|2023
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|2022
|T47
|67-76-69-72
|+4
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Frittelli's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
- Frittelli's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 47th at four-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Frittelli's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|65-72
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T29
|+11,+8,+1,+8
|--
|17.422
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
Frittelli's recent performances
- Frittelli had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th.
- He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Frittelli has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Frittelli has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.861 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.020
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.100
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.229
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.068
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.919
|-0.861
Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings
- Frittelli posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 335.0 yards shows good length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Frittelli sported a -0.100 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Frittelli delivered a -1.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he has broken par 25.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.