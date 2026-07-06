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7H AGO

Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Dylan Frittelli missed the cut at last year's Genesis Scottish Open after posting a three-over total. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Frittelli at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Frittelli's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-74+3
2024MC67-71-2
2023MC78-71+9
2022T4767-76-69-72+4

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Frittelli's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
  • Frittelli's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 47th at four-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Frittelli's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC65-72-5--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT29+11,+8,+1,+8--17.422
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-76+4--

Frittelli's recent performances

  • Frittelli had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th.
  • He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Frittelli has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Frittelli has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.861 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.020-0.295
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1000.080
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.229-0.196
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.068-0.450
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.919-0.861

Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings

  • Frittelli posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 335.0 yards shows good length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Frittelli sported a -0.100 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Frittelli delivered a -1.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he has broken par 25.00% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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