Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Frittelli had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th.

He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Frittelli has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Frittelli has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.