Aaron Rai betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Rai has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Rai has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.

Rai has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.