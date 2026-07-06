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7H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England reacts after playing a shot on the 11th hole prior to the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 24, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England reacts after playing a shot on the 11th hole prior to the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 24, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Aaron Rai finished tied for 47th at 2-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in North Berwick, Scotland, looking to improve upon his recent showing at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Rai at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Rai's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4769-67-71-71-2
2024T468-65-70-63-14
2023MC71-68-1
2022MC71-77+8

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Rai's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Rai's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3065-68-67-69-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1174-67-72-69+2115.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1973-70-73-70-255.000
May 17, 2026PGA Championship170-69-67-65-9750.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic565-67-66-71-1565.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4871-74-78-70+515.750
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--

Rai's recent performances

  • Rai has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Rai has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
  • Rai has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rai has averaged 1.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.1830.393
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.3940.579
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1390.291
Average Strokes Gained: Putting83-0.0050.300
Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7111.562

Rai's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.394 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
  • Rai has accumulated 1,114 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 27th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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