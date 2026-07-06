Aaron Rai betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Aaron Rai of England reacts after playing a shot on the 11th hole prior to the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 24, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Aaron Rai finished tied for 47th at 2-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in North Berwick, Scotland, looking to improve upon his recent showing at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Rai's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|2024
|T4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|2023
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|2022
|MC
|71-77
|+8
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Rai's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 14-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|74-67-72-69
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|55.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|1
|70-69-67-65
|-9
|750.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|5
|65-67-66-71
|-15
|65.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|48
|71-74-78-70
|+5
|15.750
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Rai has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 1.562 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.183
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.394
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.139
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|-0.005
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.711
|1.562
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.183 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.5 yards ranked 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai sported a 0.394 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 11th with a 70.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai delivered a -0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.14% of the time.
- Rai has accumulated 1,114 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 27th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.