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6H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the second green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Adam Scott of Australia acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the second green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Adam Scott finished second at 17-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 17th finish from last year at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Scott at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Scott's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1769-68-70-67-6
2024267-65-64-67-17
2023MC72-67-1

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Scott's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 17-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Scott's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6571-71-64-71-37.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-74-72-66-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2476-69-66-69-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT476-71-66-64-11300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-66-68-71-837.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5672-72-71-75+210.750
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1168-73-71-70-6125.000

Scott's recent performances

  • Scott has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
  • Scott has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Scott has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2100.173
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7070.158
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.087-0.283
Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.180-0.335
Average Strokes Gained: Total370.649-0.287

Scott's advanced stats and rankings

  • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.707 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
  • Scott has earned 1,058 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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