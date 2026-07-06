Adam Scott betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Adam Scott of Australia acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the second green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Adam Scott finished second at 17-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with his sights set on improving upon his tied for 17th finish from last year at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Scott's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|2024
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Scott's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished second at 17-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-71-64-71
|-3
|7.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|72-74-72-66
|-4
|100.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|76-69-66-69
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|76-71-66-64
|-11
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|67-66-68-71
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|72-72-71-75
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|68-73-71-70
|-6
|125.000
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Scott has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.210
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.707
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.087
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.180
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.649
|-0.287
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.707 mark that ranked sixth on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 69.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
- Scott has earned 1,058 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.