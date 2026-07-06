Dylan Naidoo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Dylan Naidoo of South Africa tees off on the ninth hole on day two of the Investec South African Open Championship 2026 at Stellenbosch Golf Club on February 27, 2026 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
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Dylan Naidoo missed the cut at +5 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon his previous performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Naidoo's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Naidoo's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Naidoo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
Naidoo's recent performances
- Naidoo had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-over.
- He has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Naidoo has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Naidoo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.311
Naidoo's advanced stats and rankings
- Naidoo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.594 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Naidoo recorded a -0.324 mark.
- On the greens, Naidoo delivered a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.027 was his strongest category during this period.
All stats in this article are accurate for Naidoo as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.