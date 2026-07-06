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7H AGO

Dylan Naidoo betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Naidoo of South Africa tees off on the ninth hole on day two of the Investec South African Open Championship 2026 at Stellenbosch Golf Club on February 27, 2026 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Dylan Naidoo of South Africa tees off on the ninth hole on day two of the Investec South African Open Championship 2026 at Stellenbosch Golf Club on February 27, 2026 in Stellenbosch, South Africa. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

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Dylan Naidoo missed the cut at +5 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon his previous performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Naidoo at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Naidoo's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-72+5

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Naidoo's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Naidoo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-72+5--

Naidoo's recent performances

  • Naidoo had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-over.
  • He has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Naidoo has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Naidoo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.594
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.324
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.027
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.420
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.311

Naidoo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Naidoo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.594 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Naidoo recorded a -0.324 mark.
  • On the greens, Naidoo delivered a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.027 was his strongest category during this period.

All stats in this article are accurate for Naidoo as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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