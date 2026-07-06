Alejandro Del Rey betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Del Rey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 over his past five tournaments, complementing his solid driving performance.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments, Del Rey recorded a -0.707 mark. His struggles with approach shots have been a key area for improvement.

Around the greens, Del Rey delivered a -0.251 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark over his past five tournaments, showing room for growth in his short game.