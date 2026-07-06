Alejandro Del Rey betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Alejandro Del Rey of Spain looks on following his tee shot on the 12th hole on day two of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 03, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Alejandro Del Rey finished tied for sixtieth at plus-1 in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 as the Genesis Scottish Open returns to North Berwick, Scotland.
Del Rey's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T60
|67-67-73-74
|+1
|2024
|T15
|69-62-72-65
|-12
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Del Rey's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for sixtieth after posting a score of plus-1.
- Del Rey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 15th at 12-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Del Rey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|67-67-73-74
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
Del Rey's recent performances
- Del Rey had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for sixtieth with a score of plus-1.
- Del Rey has an average of 0.615 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Del Rey has averaged 0.261 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Rey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.261
Del Rey's advanced stats and rankings
- Del Rey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.615 over his past five tournaments, complementing his solid driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments, Del Rey recorded a -0.707 mark. His struggles with approach shots have been a key area for improvement.
- Around the greens, Del Rey delivered a -0.251 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark over his past five tournaments, showing room for growth in his short game.
- On the greens, Del Rey posted a 0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting average over his past five tournaments, demonstrating his putting as a strength in his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Rey as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.