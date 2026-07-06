PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Nakajima finished tied for 55th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his past results at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Nakajima at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Nakajima's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5573-65-71-71E
2024MC73-68+1

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of even par.
  • Nakajima missed the cut in 2024, shooting 1-over through two rounds.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Nakajima's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4670-69-68-68-99.5
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2071-66-70-64-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2869-66-71-70-428.75
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1365-72-65-71-1131
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D73+2--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7172-68-71-76+32.9
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6469-71-76-71-14.2
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-70-10--

Nakajima's recent performances

  • Nakajima has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 11-under.
  • Nakajima has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Nakajima has averaged 0.928 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1060.086
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2750.209
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.361-0.202
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2490.835
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0570.928

Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sports a 0.275 mark. He has hit 70.14% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Nakajima has delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.34 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
  • Nakajima currently sits 143rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 114 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
4H AGO
Andrew Novak betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
4H AGO
Haotong Li betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
4H AGO
Junghwan Lee betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW