Keita Nakajima betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Nakajima finished tied for 55th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his past results at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Nakajima's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T55
|73-65-71-71
|E
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|+1
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Nakajima's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of even par.
- Nakajima missed the cut in 2024, shooting 1-over through two rounds.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|9.5
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|71-66-70-64
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|69-66-71-70
|-4
|28.75
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|65-72-65-71
|-11
|31
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|72-68-71-76
|+3
|2.9
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|69-71-76-71
|-1
|4.2
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-70
|-10
|--
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 11-under.
- Nakajima has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has averaged 0.928 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.106
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.275
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.361
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.249
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.057
|0.928
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sports a 0.275 mark. He has hit 70.14% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Nakajima has delivered a 0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.34 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
- Nakajima currently sits 143rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 114 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.