Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark and their caddie celebrate after making birdie on the ninth green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Nicolai Højgaard finished tied for fourth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve on that strong showing at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Højgaard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|2024
|T39
|66-66-68-72
|-8
|2023
|T6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|2022
|MC
|67-79
|+6
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|71-66-67-62
|-14
|71.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-75-66-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-68
|-13
|375.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|75-68-73-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|68-62-63-71
|-16
|300.000
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.244
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.370
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.120
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.175
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.910
|-0.297
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.1 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.370 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.