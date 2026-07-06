PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark and their caddie celebrate after making birdie on the ninth green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark and their caddie celebrate after making birdie on the ninth green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Nicolai Højgaard finished tied for fourth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve on that strong showing at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.

Latest odds for Højgaard at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Højgaard's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T468-69-67-64-12
2024T3966-66-68-72-8
2023T670-63-71-67-9
2022MC67-79+6

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Højgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1471-66-67-62-1471.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-75-66-72+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT266-70-67-68-13375.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2375-68-73-66-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5573-68-70-69-49.500
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open268-62-63-71-16300.000

Højgaard's recent performances

  • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
  • Højgaard has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.244-0.184
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.370-0.129
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1200.021
Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.175-0.006
Average Strokes Gained: Total160.910-0.297

Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.1 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.370 mark that ranked 28th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 66.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 21.73% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
6H AGO
Yuto Katsuragawa betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
Keita Nakajima betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
David Puig betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW