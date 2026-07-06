Zach Bauchou betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Zach Bauchou of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Zach Bauchou will tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 in the Genesis Scottish Open. Chris Gotterup defended his title last year, finishing at 15-under.
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|3.3
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|71-66-69-69
|-5
|36.5
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-64-66-67
|-20
|91.67
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-71-65
|-8
|20.22
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.25
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|30.25
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|74-72-69-74
|+1
|12.79
Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Bauchou has an average of 0.231 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.107
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.347
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.121
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.083
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.278
|0.743
Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.107 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.347 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 45th with a 67.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bauchou delivered a -0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Bauchou has earned 353 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.